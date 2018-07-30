Thieves with stroller allegedly steal shark from San Antonio aquarium

Three suspects are wanted in a bizarre shark heist in San Antonio. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Three people are wanted in a bizarre heist involving a stolen shark from the San Antonio Aquarium.

Surveillance video shows the three suspects as they stake out a tide pool exhibit for more than an hour on Saturday.

The trio are accused of stealing a 16-inch-long Horn shark after pouring a bucket of bleach into the aquarium's cold water exhibit filtration system.

Police say the suspects used a baby stroller to then sneak the shark out.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Bizarre shark heist in San Antonio
Surveillance video shows the three suspected thieves work to retrieve the shark from its tank before disappearing.


All of this appears to happen with at least two aquarium employees nearby.

The aquarium says employees who thought something was happening followed the suspects to their vehicle, but they did not allow them to search either the car or the stroller.

San Antonio police are seeking tips that will lead them to the suspects - and the shark.

