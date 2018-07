Police are searching for suspects who they say used a forklift to attempt to steal an ATM Sunday morning.Authorities responded to reports of robbery in the 3000 block of Eastex Freeway near Collingsworth around 3:30 a.m.Police say the thieves used a stolen forklift to attempt to steal an ATM from a Wells Fargo.Authorities say the suspects were not successful in their efforts to steal the ATM, but they did cause major damage to the area.