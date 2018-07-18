'Marvel Universe Live' performers have van, motorbikes, mountain bikes taken while in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"Marvel Universe Live" is a family-oriented touring production that tells the classic comic book story of good vs. evil.

While the show is based on a work of fiction, two of the people working on the production are facing a real life evil - the theft of their cherished belongings.

According to the two stuntwomen, their white van, two dirt motorbikes, and two mountain bikes inside the vehicle were taken in the middle of the night, either late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

The bikes, they say, are not in the production, rather they are personal items used in their off time.

The van and the bikes were taken from the parking lot of a Holiday Inn across from NRG Stadium, where performances of the show are taking place through Sunday.

According to the victims, the van is described as a white E250 Ford Econoline vehicle with California license plates. The dirt bikes are a 2018 KTM 150SX and a 2018 RMZ250 Suzuki.

Houston police said they are investigating the theft. They also said there doesn't appear to be anything from the show stolen.
