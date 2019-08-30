Thieves steal wheelchair from Houston girl with special needs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother wants answers after a customized wheelchair was stolen from the trunk of a car right outside her home early this week.

Anastasia Schifilet said she came out Tuesday morning to find her friend's car was ransacked, and the burglars decided to also take her daughter's specially outfitted wheelchair from the trunk.

"It couldn't benefit anybody else but my daughter. So I don't understand why somebody would take that," said Schifilet.

Her daughter is 11 years old. She has Aicardi syndrome. The genetic disorder causes seizures. On top of that, she is legally blind with slowly progressing scoliosis and is unable to walk on her own.

Schifilet said the car was parked outside of their home near Aldine Westfield and Tidwell in north Houston when it was broken into.

"Shyann is the one that they took from. And that's not fair for her to have to miss out on her life because somebody else thought that it would benefit them to steal a special needs child's wheelchair," Schifilet said.

