Thieves steal van and wheelchair from disabled Houston veteran

Thieves stole a Navy veteran's van, with wheelchair inside. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Navy veteran is missing his only means of transportation.

Eddie Rolon told Eyewitness News that thieves stole the used minivan he recently purchased during the night of July 5.

Rolon said inside the van was his wheelchair, which he uses to navigate out in public.

Doctors amputated Rolon's left leg last year following a heart attack and stroke. He's been fighting to regain his independence, step by step.

Rolon purchased a 2004 Ford Freestar last week from another veteran. He was in the process of transferring over the title and completing the vehicle registration.

"I was born in New York in the Bronx. Even the street thugs would not steal a wheelchair. They would catch the person and beat them up for doing it," said Rolon. "I'm a big believer in that people are good."

Loved ones have a created a GoFundMe account to help replace the wheelchair and van.

Rolon filed a report with Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's office.

