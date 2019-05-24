Father of 5 seeks help to find stolen truck and trailer used to transport disabled daughter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father is asking for the public's help to find his stolen truck, trailer, and equipment he uses not only for work but also for transporting his disabled daughter's wheelchair.
On May 6, Andrew Watkins walked out to go to lunch to find his white Ford F250 truck, trailer and Mustang loader missing. He had it parked on Kensington near Dixie Farm Road in Clear Lake.
Watkins told ABC13 Eyewitness News he had just moved his wife and five children to the Houston area 10 days earlier.
"Still trying to pick up the pieces and figure out what to do next. It's not easily replaced," Watkins told ABC13.
Watkins, a project manager, uses the loader for extra jobs to help support his family. Besides pulling the trailer, the truck is used to transport his 17-year-old daughter's motorized wheelchair. She has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.
"Being able to go out to places, take the kids to Kemah boardwalk or to the beach or anything, it's made it pretty impossible," Watkins explained.
Since the theft, Jauslyn's activities have been limited. Watkins gathered surveillance images from businesses showing his truck and trailer following a black vehicle away from where it was stolen. Watkins reported the theft to Houston police, but he also hopes the public can help.
"Maybe somebody might see it and know who took it, or see it sitting parked somewhere. Maybe I can find it," he said.
Watkins estimates his loss at $35,000 and he had only liability insurance. A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family.
