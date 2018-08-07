Thieves steal more than 5,000 in equipment from small church

DISRESPECTING GOD’S HOUSE: someone ransacked True Love Church Of God In Christ in Acres Homes and stole at least $5,000 worth of equipment. I just sat down with the pastor and learned — they’re the latest in a string of robberies on W. Little York. 🚔 pic.twitter.com/vJoshrxO3R — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) August 7, 2018

If you want to help True Love COGIC recover from its break-in, here is the GoFundMe link: https://t.co/0AIxQ91Qqm — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) August 8, 2018

A small church in Acres Homes is trying to rebuild after thieves broke in and stole at least $5,000 worth of equipment.True Love Church of God In Christ on W. Little York only has about 20 members, so the theft of microphones, speakers, amplifiers, audio systems, fridge and A/C units is a big blow.The theft happened Thursday around 6:30 a.m., and so far, no one has any leads on who might be responsible.True Love is the latest property to get hit. In the last month, another church and several homes and businesses on the same street have been robbed.Coming up tonight at 10, you'll hear how the pastor is dealing with everything, and what he'd like to see going forward.