Thieves steal and break van for teen with special needs

A Houston family was left helpless after a mother's van, designed for her son with special needs, was stolen and left inoperable.Fransline Garcia says she worked for years to be able to get her son the handicap accessible van.In October, with the help of an associate, her doctor, and Astros player Carlos Correa, they came up with the funds to finally purchase the van. Four days later, it was stolen."He's big. We have a wheelchair. We need to go to the hospital, to appointments...it's a little bit stressful," Garcia said.Houston police found the van abandoned days later, not far from her home near the West Beltway. But the thieves left it inoperable.With the transmission trashed, the repairs will cost Garcia thousands of dollars. She simply does not have that."It's hard. It's hard when you have a special needs kid and they come and take away something that you need," Garcia said.