Thieves smash into Edwards Theater in southwest Houston: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the people responsible for driving their vehicle into an Edwards Theater Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the theater on Weslayan Street in the Greenway Plaza area of southwest Houston around 5 a.m.

Authorities believe thieves smashed into the theater, and specifically targeted the arcade area.

The thieves allegedly drove off after, leaving an extensive amount of damage.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmovie theatersmash and grab
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Final arrest in gang shooting that killed innocent man
Turner says no connection between campaign donations, city contract
2 men and a woman charged with bestiality
1 arrested after allegedly robbing Best Buy in SW Houston
Scattered downpours will fizzle this evening
Family seeks justice after hit-and-run kills pregnant woman
US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves
Show More
JJ Watt sorry for knocking down boy's lollipop
Car nearly split in half in crash with METRORail: VIDEO
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
3-year-old who survived Dorian embraced by classmates
Watch the Houston Democratic debate stage come together
More TOP STORIES News