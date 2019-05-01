Thieves rob armored car outside South Houston grocery store

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating the robbery of an armored car driver at a South Houston grocery store.Police say it happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.The suspects pulled into the parking lot of the South Houston Funeral Home and ran next door to a grocery store where an armored car was parked.Surveillance video from the Mexico Lindo Market shows the moments before three suspects ran to the store and robbed an armored vehicle driver inside.Video shows the suspects getting away with her bag of cash before running back outside to their getaway car.South Houston Police say several agencies are involved in this case..