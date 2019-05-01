Thieves rob armored car outside South Houston grocery store

By
SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating the robbery of an armored car driver at a South Houston grocery store.

Police say it happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspects pulled into the parking lot of the South Houston Funeral Home and ran next door to a grocery store where an armored car was parked.

Surveillance video from the Mexico Lindo Market shows the moments before three suspects ran to the store and robbed an armored vehicle driver inside.

Video shows the suspects getting away with her bag of cash before running back outside to their getaway car.

South Houston Police say several agencies are involved in this case..

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News