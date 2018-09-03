Scary surveillance video shows a group of suspects jumping the counter and pointing guns at employees of a southwest Houston pizza shop.The violent robbery happened at Villa Roma Pizza on Holly Hall back in July.All three men ran into the restaurant wearing hoodies to cover their faces, and demanded money from the workers inside.Police say the suspects took off in a white car.If you recognize the men or know anything about the case, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip online atYou could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.