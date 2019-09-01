Police say thieves used stolen pickup truck to steal an ATM in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say thieves used a stolen truck and a large chain to steal an ATM in northwest Houston.

Thieves took the ATM from a Bank of America on Citadel Park. Police say they couldn't get any money out of the ATM, so they ended up ditching both the truck and the ATM on Hackett Drive in northwest Houston.

Police say the truck was stolen from the city of Houston.

Officers are trying to get surveillance video to identify the thieves.

