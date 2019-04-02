Marine vet's stolen identity used to buy Mercedes-Benz

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- David McCoy is a former Marine and Navy veteran who lives in Conroe and drives a silver Toyota Corolla.But someone who isn't the real McCoy used his identity to purchase a 2016 Mercedes C300 from a dealership in Arlington, Texas."You never think it's going to happen to you," he said. "My credit had between 10 and 15 hard hits. So I guess, anything could pop up. "David already knew there was a problem. Weeks earlier, he discovered computers and bikes on his accounts that he'd didn't buy. He reported it. He's likely not liable.Then, the car dealership in Arlington called and asked him if he was the one who bought the used Mercedes. The fake McCoy used what looked like a real driver's license. Only the year of birth and photo were changed."At that point, I was astonished," said McCoy. "I was like, 'No, I live in Houston.'"The dealership told ABC13 Eyewitness News it caught the fraud before the loan and title went through, so McCoy is not liable. The car's considered stolen. Both the dealership and McCoy are hoping someone recognizes this man. and he's bracing himself for more breaches, more expenses, in his name."Social security. Phone number. Email. They had it all. How'd they get it? I have no idea," said McCoy. "I'm still dumbfounded about that. I don't have a clue how they got it."So what can you do to look out for ID theft? According to the Better Business Bureau, check monthly billing statements, monitor your credit, "lock" your credit through credit bureaus, purchase identity theft protection which assists with monitoring and provides insurance.If your ID is stolen, alert the Federal Trade Commission, freeze credit reports, and place a fraud alert on your credit."I have pretty good credit," said McCoy. "So at the end game, where's it going to be at? Hopefully, I'm not held responsible, but it's a long procedure, from what I understand."Visit these websites to learn more about identity theft and to report a stolen identity: