ROBBERY

Thief takes off with elderly couple's iPad within seconds at Spring Branch apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

2 men rob elderly couple of iPad gifted to them on apartment doorstep

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An early Christmas shopping trip for a Spring Branch man and his wife Saturday afternoon turned into a robbery on their apartment doorstep when they returned home.

They had bought an iPad at the Memorial City Apple store, intending it as a gift, according to a family member.

"They saw the car with two guys inside," said their son-in-law, who asked neither he or his wife's parents be identified. "They even waved at them, because they thought nothing of it."

The man had a phone app that unlocks the apartment door, but he left his phone in the car while his wife was parking the vehicle. Because of that, he had to use his key to open the front door, and put the shopping bag down.

Security video shows a young man racing up behind him, grabbing the bag and sprinting to the waiting getaway car. From start to finish, it lasted only seconds.

"It may have been lucky that he left his phone behind and had to use his keys," said his son in law. "Because the bag was on the ground meant there was no physical intervention."

He said his father in law ran after the thief and got a license plate number on the car. After filing a police report, he learned the license plate had been reported stolen.

A GoFundMe account titled "Houston Justice Fund" has been created to buy a replacement iPad. Any extra money raised would be donated to Crime Stoppers and Houston Children's Charity. His son-in-law said that he expects his wife's dad will now be looking for his concealed carry gun permit in the wake of the incident.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyiPadfundraisercrime stoppersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
Security guard who accidentally shot girl says he had no choice
Woman robbed for 4th time says she was followed home
Police charge man with series of violent robberies in Chinatown
Armed man with mask steals cash from McDonald's restaurant
More robbery
Top Stories
Horse rescued from manhole in Third Ward, authorities say
Thanksgiving expected to be partly sunny and mild
Watson hugs injured photographer after pass hits her nose
Kylie Jenner makes guest appearance at Ulta Beauty
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for fatally stabbing man near bus stop
Tennessee man accused of raping 16-month-old found in Alabama
Texans and Redskins come together after gruesome leg injury
Teen driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau Grand Prix
Show More
First images show missing submarine's seafloor wreckage
Singer Justin Bieber confirms marriage to Hailey Baldwin
2 dead after vintage WWII plane crashes near Texas apartments
ASTROWORLD DAY: Mayor Turner honors Rapper Travis Scott
Texans win 7th straight game after taking down Washington
More News