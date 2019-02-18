Thief steals cash register from frozen yogurt shop in Cypress area

Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a cash register from a Cypress-area Orange Leaf.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators are working to find a bold thief who is targeting businesses in the Cypress area.

In one video, the suspect is seen walking into an Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt shop off of Grant Road on Friday, Feb. 15.

The man pushes the computer off top of the cash register and yanks the register off the counter before walking out the door.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 say the man also attempted it again at another Orange Leaf in the 15000 block of Fairfield Falls Drive that same day.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately between 30-40 years of age, bald, stocky and with a goatee.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact deputies at 281-376-3472.
