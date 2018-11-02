Elderly woman stabbed, car stolen in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are trying to find the person who stabbed a woman and stole her vehicle.

The attack happened in the 2300 block of W. 18th Street. in northwest Houston.

Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital, but her condition is not known.

