Thief cuts purse from woman's shoulder on Galleria escalator near Saks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was robbed when someone grabbed her purse and cut it off her shoulder as she was heading to Saks Fifth Avenue at the Houston Galleria, authorities say.

An off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy working an extra job at Saks reported the incident, which happened on Oct. 24.

According to officials, the woman was apparently followed as she left a Bank of America in the 5100 block of San Felipe after withdrawing cash.

She parked in the Galleria's purple garage and rode the escalator from the garage up to Saks.

Officials say a woman in front of the victim on the escalator asked her a question, distracting her. That's when a man grabbed the victim's Chanel purse and cut it off.

The victim's family says she was injured, suffering scratches and bruises.

Saks Fifth Avenue has said it is not commenting on the ongoing investigation at this time.

