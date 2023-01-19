WATCH LIVE

Thief uses plastic bin to swipe jewelry at store off Westheimer Road, surveillance video shows

Thursday, January 19, 2023 1:23PM
Thief takes under 5 minutes to swipe W. Houston jewelry store: Video
Surveillance video shows the suspect use what appears to be a hammer to break through glass display cases. The man is also seen swiping all the jewelry into a plastic bin.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A thief was in and out of a west Houston jewelry store in less than five minutes, the owner tells ABC13. Surveillance video he shared with us shows all the damage left behind.

The theft happened at about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday at 9521 Westheimer Rd.

The owner told us the suspect got away with an unknown amount of jewelry.

Surveillance video shows the suspect use what appears to be a hammer to break through glass display cases. The man is also seen swiping all the jewelry into a plastic bin.

If you know any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Houston police.

