Reporter Marla Carter was there when a woman started driving the wrong way down the Eastex Freeway feeder road during a wild chase.

A woman was caught on camera screaming erratically after leading law enforcement on a wild two-county chase in her Volvo."They're going to kill me! They want to kill me!" the suspect yelled after being pulled out of her vehicle by four officers in the parking lot of a U-Haul business off the Eastex Freeway.The chase involving the possibly impaired driver lasted for more than 25 minutes, after deputies tried to pull the woman over in Chambers County.Several law enforcement agencies joined in the chase as the woman led authorities into Harris County.The chase was brought to an end after deputies deployed spike strips on Highway 59, puncturing all the tires on her vehicle.At one point, the driver attempted to go the wrong way down a road, even using her turn signals, before being blocked in by multiple law enforcement vehicles in the U-Haul store parking lot.A bystander, who was putting up an awning in this parking lot, said he was forced to jump out of the way when the woman's car came barreling toward him at a high rate of speed.He said it took four officers to get the woman out of her vehicle. Once out of the car, a deputy placed a blanket around her.Witnesses described the woman as appearing impaired and acting in a belligerent manner.