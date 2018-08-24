Woman in Volvo arrested after high-speed chase in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect in a wild chase on the Eastex Freeway was described by bystanders as appearing impaired and belligerent.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman was caught on camera screaming erratically after leading law enforcement on a wild two-county chase in her Volvo.

"They're going to kill me! They want to kill me!" the suspect yelled after being pulled out of her vehicle by four officers in the parking lot of a U-Haul business off the Eastex Freeway.

The chase involving the possibly impaired driver lasted for more than 25 minutes, after deputies tried to pull the woman over in Chambers County.

WATCH: Woman arrested after high-speed chase on Eastex Fwy
EMBED More News Videos

Driver taken into custody following chase



Several law enforcement agencies joined in the chase as the woman led authorities into Harris County.

The chase was brought to an end after deputies deployed spike strips on Highway 59, puncturing all the tires on her vehicle.

Chase suspect uses her blinkers before driving the wrong way
EMBED More News Videos

Reporter Marla Carter was there when a woman started driving the wrong way down the Eastex Freeway feeder road during a wild chase.



At one point, the driver attempted to go the wrong way down a road, even using her turn signals, before being blocked in by multiple law enforcement vehicles in the U-Haul store parking lot.

A bystander, who was putting up an awning in this parking lot, said he was forced to jump out of the way when the woman's car came barreling toward him at a high rate of speed.

He said it took four officers to get the woman out of her vehicle. Once out of the car, a deputy placed a blanket around her.

Witnesses described the woman as appearing impaired and acting in a belligerent manner.

WATCH: Trooper attempts to get into woman's car on Hwy 59
EMBED More News Videos

Troopers nearly stop driver near Highway 59


Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
11 arrests made in prostitution sting in NW Harris County
Northshore-area school closed for no fire alarms or sprinklers
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill
Major closures at Hwy 59 and West Loop in the Galleria area
Lawyer of Katy shooting suspect: 'It's obvious he needs help'
Homeless vet who helped woman says money being withheld
Astros-themed corn maze ready for fans this fall
Elementary school teacher's lesson goes viral on Twitter
Show More
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Principal: New dress code aims to prevent sexual assaults
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
John Lennon's killer denied parole for a 10th time
Hurricane Lane: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
More News