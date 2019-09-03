Family of Houston-area man injured in Odessa shooting rampage describes man's wounds

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A heartbroken wife and mother says she got a horrific call from a family friend over the weekend, sharing news that her husband was one of at least 23 people injured during a mass shooting in Odessa.
Forty-one-year-old Fatai Quadri was shot in his leg three times as he was driving on the interstate.
The father of four works in Odessa as a contractor and was on the job when he, at first, thought he was having car trouble.
He explained what happened to his wife during a phone call.
"He thought maybe the tire, then he heard the second one like 'boom' and blood was coming out," said Fasilat Quadri, Fatai's wife. "These are gunshots, these are gunshots."
Fasilat initially couldn't believe that her husband had been shot, and was worried he would lose his life.
She says her husband pulled to the side of the road and called 911, but was losing a lot of blood.
"He is telling the (operator) that 'If you don't get here in the next five minutes, I'm not going to make it,'" she said.
A good Samaritan stopped to help Fatai and put a makeshift tourniquet on his leg. He was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery.
Meanwhile, Fasilat had to break the news to her four children.
"I sat them down and said, 'Your daddy is OK, so calm down,'" she said.
It's unclear how long Fatai will be hospitalized, but the man is in a lot of pain.
Fasilat was able to visit him in the hospital over the weekend, but rushed back to Katy to be with her children.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family's medical expenses. Fatai had just started a new job and it's unclear if his medical bills are covered by insurance.
