'There was no vest failure' in Sgt. Brewster's death: HPD chief

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials were concerned that the bulletproof vest worn by slain Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster may have been penetrated when he responded to a domestic disturbance call, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo.On Wednesday, the day before Brewster will be laid to rest, the police department said the vest was intact, but the sergeant was shot around its protection."The vest performed as expected and there was no vest failure," a statement attributed to Chief Acevedo said. "We are relieved to have established that the concerns regarding a vest penetration have been addressed."On Tuesday, Acevedo said he and his department were also looking into whether the suspect's rounds were altered to penetrate vests."We need to determine whether we're looking at a round; a manipulation of the round by the suspect on the ballistic to defeat the vest our officers wear; or are we looking at a vest that failed to meet manufactured specifications?" said Acevedo.Acevedo said that Brewster was shot near the edge of the vest, but the vest wasn't penetrated. He was also shot between the vest and his belt.Arturo Solis, 25, was charged with capital murder of a police officer in connection with Brewster's death on Saturday. Police said Brewster was responding to a disturbance on Avenue I in Houston's East End involving Solis and his girlfriend.Brewster, 32, was recently promoted to sergeant, and left behind a wife, parents and two sisters. The sergeant's funeral is set for Thursday.