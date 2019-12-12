'There was no vest failure' in Sgt. Brewster's death: HPD chief

RELATED: Chief concerned slain HPD sergeant's vest may have been penetrated
On Wednesday, the day before Brewster will be laid to rest, the police department said the vest was intact, but the sergeant was shot around its protection.
"The vest performed as expected and there was no vest failure," a statement attributed to Chief Acevedo said. "We are relieved to have established that the concerns regarding a vest penetration have been addressed."
On Tuesday, Acevedo said he and his department were also looking into whether the suspect's rounds were altered to penetrate vests.
"We need to determine whether we're looking at a round; a manipulation of the round by the suspect on the ballistic to defeat the vest our officers wear; or are we looking at a vest that failed to meet manufactured specifications?" said Acevedo.
Acevedo said that Brewster was shot near the edge of the vest, but the vest wasn't penetrated. He was also shot between the vest and his belt.
Arturo Solis, 25, was charged with capital murder of a police officer in connection with Brewster's death on Saturday. Police said Brewster was responding to a disturbance on Avenue I in Houston's East End involving Solis and his girlfriend.
Brewster, 32, was recently promoted to sergeant, and left behind a wife, parents and two sisters. The sergeant's funeral is set for Thursday.
