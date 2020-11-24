Houston group for youth makes sure homeless aren't forgotten this Thanksgiving

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5185987" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD Officer Sheldon Theragood is the founder of the nonprofit Theragood Deeds, which challenges young people to give back to their communities.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As we prepare to enter the final month of what has been a troubling year, many people need help and the need is evident., a Houston organization whose mission is to provide a mentorship and outreach program for youth, held its 7th annual pre-Thanksgiving community outreach event on Tuesday.Houston-area children and teens took time to bring much-needed food, toiletries and other items to the homeless."We've been surviving out here," said a recipient. "We eat out here, and we just live out here. It's kind of like ... being tough out here."According to theconducted by the, 42% of individuals experiencing homelessness reported living unsheltered.ABC13 photojournalist Francisco Barragan captured the moment the TheraGood Deeds' team distributed the items to the homeless at Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen in downtown Houston.Each person was served a hot, authentic Thanksgiving meal along with customized toiletry bags, which included personal care items such as toothpaste and hand sanitizer.More than 200 bags were distributed."It's one of those Thanksgivings that ... it's been a long time since we had an exciting Thanksgiving with music," said the organization's founder, Sheldon TheraGood. "Some of these guys haven't listened to music in a long time and I brought the music."