Houston group for youth makes sure homeless aren't forgotten this Thanksgiving

TheraGood Deeds, a Houston organization whose mission is to provide a mentorship and outreach program for youth, held its 7th annual pre-Thanksgiving community outreach event on Tuesday.
Houston-area children and teens took time to bring much-needed food, toiletries and other items to the homeless.
"We've been surviving out here," said a recipient. "We eat out here, and we just live out here. It's kind of like ... being tough out here."
According to the 2020 Homeless Count and Survey conducted by the Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County, 42% of individuals experiencing homelessness reported living unsheltered.
ABC13 photojournalist Francisco Barragan captured the moment the TheraGood Deeds' team distributed the items to the homeless at Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen in downtown Houston.
Each person was served a hot, authentic Thanksgiving meal along with customized toiletry bags, which included personal care items such as toothpaste and hand sanitizer.
More than 200 bags were distributed.
"It's one of those Thanksgivings that ... it's been a long time since we had an exciting Thanksgiving with music," said the organization's founder, Sheldon TheraGood. "Some of these guys haven't listened to music in a long time and I brought the music."
