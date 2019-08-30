Theatre Under The Stars
Theatre Under The Stars is a Houston based non-profit institution dedicated to enriching life through the experience of quality musical theatre and positively impacting lives beyond the stage through innovative education and community outreach initiatives. You can watch this season's line-up of hit shows at The Hobby Center in downtown! Learn More
The singular sensation that is A Chorus Line opened on Broadway in 1975 and was an instant classic. This incisive portrait of the life of the Broadway dancer received nine Tony Awards as well as the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It went on to become one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history. A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line is the musical for everyone who's ever had a dream and put it all on the line. More Info
Since 1972, The Humphreys School of Musical Theatre (HSMT) has been committed to providing the Houston area with the very best in theatrical training and performing arts education. It is the goal of HSMT to provide all students who walk through its doors with not only a positive and memorable experience, but also with a greater understanding of musical theatre and of themselves. For over 40 years HSMT has been equipping young people with the tools they need to be successful in whatever they choose to do. Lean More
