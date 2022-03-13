Easter egg hunts, Waterway Arts Festival: 20 things to do in The Woodlands area in March and April

WOODLANDS, TEXAS -- Here are 20 dates to keep in mind when making plans this spring.
March 18:
Sip coffee with local law enforcement
Residents can meet and speak with local law enforcement officials at this township-sponsored event. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Free. Starbucks, 3000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands. 281-210-3886.
March 19:
Celebrate Holi
The Hindu Temple of The Woodlands is celebrating the Holi Festival of Colors. The festival will include food, games, and entertainment. All members of The Woodlands and the surrounding communities are invited to the celebration. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Hindu Temple of The Woodlands, 7601 S. Forest Gate Drive, The Woodlands. 936-443-6998.
Learn about birds
A certified Texas master naturalist hosts Birding Joy, where guests can learn basic bird identification skills. Birding Joy consists of an indoor and outdoor portion, and the activity is recommended for children age 12 and older. 8:30-10 a.m. Free. The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park, 6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands. 281-516-7348.
March 24:
Take part in a tequila tasting
Food and Vine Time Productions is hosting a Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting event at The Woodlands Country Club. Industry experts guide, educate and share their passion for tequila with attendees. The tickets include food from local restaurants serving tequila-paired food selections. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $45-$50. The Woodlands Country Club Palmer Course, 100 Grand Fairway Drive, The Woodlands. 281-863-1400.
March 26:
Vote for charity
Guests are invited to vote for a nonprofit to receive donations during the Village Books' first Literary Peeps Challenge. Businesses will have book-themed Peep marshmallow candy dioramas, and a nonprofit is chosen by the business with the most votes. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free ($5 donation suggested). Village Books, 9955 Woodlands Parkway, Ste. F, The Woodlands. 281-771-8462.
March 26:
Compete in a local fishing derby
The 15th annual Creekwood Fishing Derby returns with sponsorship from The Woodlands Professional Firefighters Association. Families are invited to bring fishing poles and compete for prizes, which will be awarded for longest, heaviest and smallest fish caught. The event will provide bait. 8-10 a.m. Free. Creekwood Park, 3383 S. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands. 281-516-7348.
March 27:
Attend a wine dinner and auction
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion hosts an evening of wine and dinner. The event is followed by a live auction and a bid board. Proceeds from the wine dinner benefit The Pavilion Partners Fine Arts Scholarship Program. The program has provided over $1.5 million in fine arts scholarships. 5 p.m. Tickets start at $250. The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. 281-364-3010.
April 2:
Participate in a color run
The Woodlands Christian Academy will host its third annual communitywide Warrior Color Run, a family-friendly activity where participants have the option of running a 5K or 1K race. Spectators spray runners with colored powder throughout the course, completely covering them in rainbow colors when they reach the finish line. 8:30 a.m. (check-in), 10 a.m. (race start). $35. The Woodlands Christian Academy, 5800 Academy Way, The Woodlands. 936-273-2555.
Attend a gala
Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County is hosting the annual Building Hope Gala presented by LGI Homes. The evening will celebrate the future of Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County. The event will have a live auction. 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $350. The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center, 1601 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. 936-441-4663.
Attend a fitness expo
The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a fitness expo at Market Street. The event is open to the public and will feature health, wellness-and fitness-related vendors. Free health screenings and kid-friendly activities are available. Vendors include local businesses offering services for fitness, food, seniors and other health care needs. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. 281-367-5777.
April 12 through April 13:
Hunt for eggs on a kayak
The Riva Row Boat House is hosting an egg hunt by kayak. Eggs are hidden along The Woodlands Waterway. 6-7 p.m. $40 (per tandem kayak). Riva Row Boat House, 2101 Riva Row, The Woodlands. 281-210-3965.
April 7:
Donate blood
The Gulf Coast Blood Drive will visit The Woodlands. According to the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, one blood donation can save up to three lives. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free. The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd., The Woodlands. 281-210-3883.
April 9
Enjoy The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival
The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival returns with safety measures and recommendations again in place for the weekend event. Guests can see works by regional and national artists and enjoy food, entertainment, live music and children's activities. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (9-10 a.m. early access for age 60 and older). Free (age 12 and under), $10 (single day for students), $15 (weekend for students), $15 (single day), $20 (weekend pass). Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands.
Enter a crawfish and car show
Sawyer Park Icehouse is hosting a Cars and Crawfish event with live music. Proceeds from the event will go to Good Life Bully Rescue. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (to attend), $20 (vehicle registration). Sawyer Park Icehouse, 314 Pruitt Road, Spring. 713-446-0495.
Search for Easter eggs
Shenandoah residents can take part in an annual Easter egg hunt at the city park. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures, and refreshments will be provided. There are separate hunts for children of all ages. Participants should arrive by 9:45 a.m. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. City Park, 801 Maplewood Drive, Shenandoah. 281-298-5522.
Join an evening Easter egg hunt
Children are invited to bring flashlights and Easter baskets to Terramont Park for a nighttime Easter egg hunt. Children age 5 and under will hunt on the soccer field; children age 6 and up will hunt on the hills. 7:45-8:45 p.m. $15-$20. $5 sibling discount. Terramont Park, 8500 Terramont Drive, The Woodlands. 281-210-3950.
Enjoy a mother-daughter tea party
The Woodlands Township is hosting its seventh annual Mother-Daughter Tea event. Mothers and daughters of all ages are invited to the event, which will include treats and crafts. 10 a.m.-noon. $50-$60. The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park, 6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands. 28-516-7348.
April 15:
Decorate eggs with the Easter Bunny
Residents are encouraged to join the Easter Bunny for an egg decorating and egg hunt event. 10-11 a.m. $20-$25. $5 sibling discount. The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park, 6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands. 281-516-7348.
April 16:
Run a 5K race
The Run and Done 3.1 is produced by The Woodlands Township Parks & Recreation Department and a USA Track and Field-sanctioned event. Preregistration required. 7-9 a.m. $35. Rob Fleming Park, 6055 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands. 281-516-7348.
Celebrate Easter at Rob Fleming Park
The Woodlands Township will host Eggstravaganza at Rob Fleming Park, which will include an Easter egg hunt, snacks, games, crafts and the opportunity to visit with the Easter Bunny for children. Participants are asked to bring their own basket and camera for the event. 10-11:30 a.m. $30-$35. $5 sibling discount. The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park, 6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands. 281-516-7348.
