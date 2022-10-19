The Woodlands Pride 2022 returns Saturday to celebrate our LGBTQ+ community

The Woodlands Pride organizers said Saturday's festival acknowledges and celebrates the contributions of our LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're in need of some fun with family and friends after a long work week, The Woodlands Pride Festival has you covered.

Saturday, the volunteer-led festival is returning for its fourth year at Town Green Park, and with it are a wide variety of performers from drag queens to DJs.

Organizers said this year's festival will include a VIP section as well as a Kid's Zone, with a bouncy house, face painting, and other fun activities. The festival will run from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and admission is free.

Headlining this year's festival is drag performer Reign LaRue with special guest speakers, including Tammi Wallace, CEO of the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

The Woodlands Pride engagement specialist Rachel Walker told ABC13 the festival is at the heart of the organization's mission.

"To connect, celebrate, educate, and foster relationships in the LGBTQIA+ community while promoting equality, unity, and love in The Woodlands and beyond," Walker said.

The Woodlands Pride Festival is more than just a fun-filled weekend. It's a safe space for LGBTQ+ people and allies to come together and work towards building a community through acceptance and love.

In the past decade alone, The Woodlands community has grown rapidly and with that comes more people identifying as LGBTQ+.

Struggles with depression, isolation, and fear have long been identified among members of the LGBTQ+ community, but Walker said resources like The Woodlands Pride are allowing them to recognize that they have a place in the community.

"If you've never been to the festival, come with an open heart and an open mind," Walker said. "Some people coming to this festival may not have this kind of space in their everyday lives."

Walker said that the visible boost from allies goes a long way, too, and this can come in many forms, from displaying a Pride bumper sticker, posting to social media from the festival, and just being outspoken in support of safe spaces.

Town Green Park is located at 2009 Lake Robbins Dr., in The Woodlands.

For more information, visit The Woodlands Pride Festival online.