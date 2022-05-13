19-year-old arrested in connection with the deaths of 2 students in The Woodlands, authorities say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the deaths of two The Woodlands High School seniors.Abdulbaaith Adewale, 19, is accused of dealing drugs laced with fentanyl to 17-year-old Gregory Blodgett and 18-year-old Irene Sutherland.On May 5, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Stanwick Place, regarding a double death investigation. Blodgett and Sutherland were identified as the teens who were found dead from a drug overdose.According to authorities, results of the toxicology showed the presence of fentanyl. An investigation into their deaths led authorities to Adewale, who received two charges for manufacture or delivery of controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury, according to the sheriff's office.Authorities add that Adewale has a history in Montgomery County, as he faced three charges of possession of a controlled substance in 2021, but completed a program and the charges were dismissed."This is an example of the recent law passed by the Texas Legislature that allows us to charge those who provide illegal narcotics that cause the death of our citizens. Let this be a warning to those who sell illicit narcotics: Montgomery County Law Enforcement is committed to finding you and holding you accountable not only for the selling of illicit narcotics but for the deaths that occur," Sheriff Rand Henderson said in a release.After the students' bodies were found last week, The Woodlands High School Principal Dr. Ted Landry sent an email to families saying: