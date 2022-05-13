19-year-old arrested in connection with the deaths of 2 students in The Woodlands, authorities say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the deaths of two The Woodlands High School seniors.
Abdulbaaith Adewale, 19, is accused of dealing drugs laced with fentanyl to 17-year-old Gregory Blodgett and 18-year-old Irene Sutherland.
On May 5, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Stanwick Place, regarding a double death investigation. Blodgett and Sutherland were identified as the teens who were found dead from a drug overdose.
According to authorities, results of the toxicology showed the presence of fentanyl. An investigation into their deaths led authorities to Adewale, who received two charges for manufacture or delivery of controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities add that Adewale has a history in Montgomery County, as he faced three charges of possession of a controlled substance in 2021, but completed a program and the charges were dismissed.
"This is an example of the recent law passed by the Texas Legislature that allows us to charge those who provide illegal narcotics that cause the death of our citizens. Let this be a warning to those who sell illicit narcotics: Montgomery County Law Enforcement is committed to finding you and holding you accountable not only for the selling of illicit narcotics but for the deaths that occur," Sheriff Rand Henderson said in a release.
After the students' bodies were found last week, The Woodlands High School Principal Dr. Ted Landry sent an email to families saying:
"Highlander Family,
It is with great sadness that I write to inform you about the loss of two of our senior Highlanders this morning. While I am unable to provide more details at this time, I ask that you keep the families in your thoughts and prayers. Members of the CISD Crisis Support Team have been working with our campus administrators today and will be on campus again tomorrow to provide support to students and staff.
As your student processes this event, you may observe your child demonstrating sadness, fear and/or confusion; acting out or becoming withdrawn; exhibiting anger about death; and having concern for their own safety.
Some ways you can support your child include: Spending time with your child and assuring their safety; talking about this event in an age-appropriate context; observing conversations, including text messages, your child is having with their peers; having an open and honest discussion about feelings; and encouraging writing, drawing, and journaling."
