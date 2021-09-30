Arts & Entertainment

Cast of 'The Wonder Years' digging the vintage 1960s vibe of clothes, props, sets

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Bringing the 1960s to life on 'The Wonder Years'

HOLLYWOOD -- The new ABC series "The Wonder Years" is set in the 1960s - years before any of the core cast members were born! For the most part, they've been enjoying this step back in time.

"The home really bugs me out because so many things remind me of the home I grew up in," said Dule Hill.

Authenticity is key in helping "The Wonder Years" reflect a true 60s vibe.

"I love vintage things. I love old things, so I love all this," said Saycon Sengbloh. "The props, the shag rug, the rotary phone - I love all that stuff."

As for the wardrobe, 12-year-old Elisha EJ Williams had a little trouble adjusting to "the look" from that time period.

"Coming back to the 60s style probably is not something I would agree with," laughed Williams. "But when I wear it I feel like I'm there."

Hill, who plays family patriarch Bill Williams, had a real touchstone to relate to with his wardrobe.

"In dealing with the clothing and the style, it reminds me so much of my dad and my uncles back then. Everything that they put on mattered," said Hill. "Being able to step into the shoes of Bill Williams and have that is an experience. It's a suit I'm enjoying putting on right now."

The female stars of the show also love the look of the era...except for one thing.

"I love the wardrobe. It's so beautiful and fun. It's like dress up every day," said Laura Kariuki.

Saycon added with a laugh: "But I will say the hard core old fashioned girdles are a lot different than Spanx!"

"The Wonder Years" airs Wednesday nights on ABC.



MORE | New family, fresh perspectives explored on reimagined version of 'The Wonder Years'
EMBED More News Videos

A new incarnation of the classic coming of age TV series "The Wonder Years" follows a Black middle-class family in Alabama during the turbulent late 1960s. It offers a fresh perspective to the times; but as the original series did back in 1980s, it still focuses on family and friendship.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabcthe 606otrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News