REST IN PEACE: These are the victims of the Houston-area crime spree that left 3 dead

EMBED </>More Videos

Who are the victims of the Houston-area crime spree suspect?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The lives of three people were taken after a parolee released from prison last year reportedly went on a violent crime spree around the Houston area.

Authorities identified the suspect as 46-year-old Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. He's linked to the Mattress One murder, the murder of a female worker Saturday at the Mattress Firm near Willowbrook Mall, and the killing of a 62-year-old widow in Cypress last Friday.

Here's what we know about the victims of this crime spree.

Eduardo Magana

Eduardo Magana was found dead Monday afternoon along the North Freeway near Crosstimbers.

Authorities say Magana, who was an employee at Mattress One, was found dead in the back of the building.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help his family with funeral expenses.

Allie Barrow

Allie Barrow, 28, was found shot to death inside of a Mattress Firm store located in the 7000 block of FM 1960.

Officials say the store manager found Barrow's body between two mattresses in the back office.

EMBED More News Videos

A Mattress Firm employee was found dead inside the store.

Pamela Johnson

Pamela Johnson, 62, was found dead inside her home in the 12400 block on Bent Pine Drive on Friday, July 13.

Johnson's younger sister, Tresa Wilkins, told Eyewitness News that Johnson loved people and never let her disability of being mostly deaf stop her from pursuing a job and providing for herself.

Her family will hold a memorial service once authorities are done with their investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

The memorial outside Pamela Johnson's home has grown as a break in the case is helping investigators move forward.

METROLift Driver

A 22-year-old METROLift driver was shot Monday morning in northeast Houston.

The shooting happened along Quitman Street near the Eastex Freeway.

The driver was shot in the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he's in critical condition.

EMBED More News Videos

A METROLift bus driver was shot overnight, police say

Couple's Home Invasion

A couple in their 80s was reportedly robbed and held at gunpoint during a home invasion .

The couple had just returned from a restaurant when the husband was attacked.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that the suspect held a gun to the man's head and stole his phone, car keys and wallet while his wife was in the shower.

RELATED: Jose Gilberto Rodriguez identified as suspect in deaths at 2 Houston area mattress stores and Cypress home
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderHoustonConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News