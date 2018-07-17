EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3773339" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Mattress Firm employee was found dead inside the store.

The lives of three people were taken after a parolee released from prison last year reportedly went on a violent crime spree around the Houston area.Authorities identified the suspect as 46-year-old Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. He's linked to the Mattress One murder, the murder of a female worker Saturday at the Mattress Firm near Willowbrook Mall, and the killing of a 62-year-old widow in Cypress last Friday.Here's what we know about the victims of this crime spree.Eduardo Magana was found dead Monday afternoon along the North Freeway near Crosstimbers.Authorities say Magana, who was an employee at Mattress One, was found dead in the back of the building.has been launched to help his family with funeral expenses.Allie Barrow, 28, was found shot to death inside of a Mattress Firm store located in the 7000 block of FM 1960.Officials say the store manager found Barrow's body between two mattresses in the back office.Pamela Johnson, 62, was found dead inside her home in the 12400 block on Bent Pine Drive on Friday, July 13.Johnson's younger sister, Tresa Wilkins, told Eyewitness News that Johnson loved people and never let her disability of being mostly deaf stop her from pursuing a job and providing for herself.Her family will hold a memorial service once authorities are done with their investigation.A 22-year-old METROLift driver was shot Monday morning in northeast Houston.The shooting happened along Quitman Street near the Eastex Freeway.The driver was shot in the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he's in critical condition.A couple in their 80s was reportedly robbed and held at gunpoint during a home invasion .The couple had just returned from a restaurant when the husband was attacked.Neighbors told Eyewitness News that the suspect held a gun to the man's head and stole his phone, car keys and wallet while his wife was in the shower.