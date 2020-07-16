NASA releases closest-ever, 'unprecedented' images of the sun from Solar Orbiter

The Solar Orbiter was launched on Feb. 9 and turned on all 10 of its instruments together for the first time last month. Its path was the closest-ever to the sun.
The photos are available here.
"These unprecedented pictures of the sun are the closest we have ever obtained," said Holly Gilbert, NASA project scientist.
The orbiter flew within 48 million miles of the sun on June 15. Other spacecraft have been closer, but have not carried sun-facing imagers.
The ESA website says "No other images of the sun have been taken from such a close distance, enabling scientists to catch a glimpse of new, interesting phenomena." Photos include the 'campfires' on the sun's surface and the sun's corona, magnetic fields and movement.