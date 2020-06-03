1 killed, multiple injured in shootout at Spring sports bar

DEADLY SHOOTOUT: Still a very active scene hours after a shootout in the parking lot of The Stadium Bar in spring left one man dead & others wounded. Live report coming up at 5:30am on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/34IYvutdgk — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) June 3, 2020

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A shootout in a bar parking lot in Spring left one person dead and multiple injured overnight.Harris County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to try and gather more information on exactly what happened.Investigators say they found a large number of shell casings in the bar parking lot. Reporters on the scene counted at least 49 markers, but believe there could be many more.The shooting happened just after midnight right outside The Stadium Bar and Grill off the North Freeway on Spring Cypress Road.Investigators say the shootout happened in the parking lot, but they don't know what exactly caused someone, or possibly a group of people to pull out their guns and start firing."With the amount of shell casings we do believe there was absolutely more than one shooter," Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said.Deputies say one man stumbled back into the bar after he was shot where he unfortunately collapsed and was pronounced dead on the scene.Multiple people were injured and taken to various hospitals in the area."The surveillance footage doesn't necessarily show...What we're seeing right now, we're not seeing the entire picture," Sgt. Wolfford said.