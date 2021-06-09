texas news

Houston isn't the South, according to this map floating around on Twitter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Twitter is a place full of ideas, debates and fake maps?

R.J. Lehman, who is the editor-in-chief of the International Center for Law, posted a map on Twitter Monday afternoon with a simple caption: "I did this map a couple years ago and I stand behind it."



According to the map, Houston isn't considered "the South."

Lehmann's map suggests the South includes Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and both South and North Carolinas among other southeastern states. Plus, only certain counties in Texas are including, except Harris County.

Where does Houston land? Not in the South, according to Lehmann.



When someone asked the reasoning behind his theory, Lehmann responded saying," Different things in different areas, but mostly just my impression from visiting."




What are your thoughts?
