Kodi Smit-McPhee is Oscar's youngest nominee this year, but even his mom thinks he has an 'old soul'

In director Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," Smit-McPhee plays a quiet, smart and resilient character dealing with an angry, unkind cowboy played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Smit-McPhee approached the role with the idea of giving an understated performance.
"Yeah, it is my kind of thing with Jane or any director that I work with that I'm told to turn it up. I'd rather be told, for some reason, to turn it up than turn it down," said Smit-McPhee.
Smit-McPhee said he's been told many times that he seems mature for his age.
MORE | 'Power of the Dog' cinematographer looks to make Oscar history
"Even my mom used to call me 'old soul' because, you know, because I came out of the womb with so many wrinkles on my hands. And, yeah, it's a reoccurring theme," said Smit-McPhee.
He has enjoyed his awards season wardrobe, though, showing up at events in looks he appreciates.
"I have teamed up with Bottega and they've been really helping me carve out some really cool, tastefully daring looks. I like to make a statement but also not so much where you think, 'Oh, what is this kid doing?' I like to keep it tasteful," said Smit-McPhee.
FULL LIST: 2022 Oscar nominations
Mark your calendar: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.