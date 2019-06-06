'The Office' star shares 'chilling' photo of noose in black family's yard

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California -- Actor Rainn Wilson has shared a "chilling" image of a noose placed in the front yard of a black family.

Wilson - best known as Dwight from "The Office" - says the rope was placed in a tree in front of the home of his friend's sister, to be found by her 17-year-old daughter.

In his Instagram post, Wilson called the image "instantly chilling."

He says police shook off the racist gesture, essentially saying, "What's the big deal?"

"What's the big deal? Well, officer, the noose is the symbol of lynching which was used to hang thousands of African Americans, especially by the Klan," Wilson wrote.

He did not identify where the incident occurred.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaactorracismu.s. & worldinstagram
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News