The sisters of Sandra Bland, the woman found dead in a Waller County jail three days after she was pulled over during a routine traffic stop, appeared on "The View" Tuesday.Sharon Cooper described life after her sister's death and why calling for change is as important as ever during this time."There's almost this outrage fatigue. If you are living while black in America, you know what it feels like to have your life in jeopardy at any given point."Bland's family said there are still many questions about her death. Some family and friends suspected she was murdered in jail."To be honest with you, we'll never know. And that's what hurts the most," her sister Shante Needham said.Former DPS Trooper Brian Encinia pulled Bland over in a traffic stop on July 22, 2015. The incident was captured on dashcam video.Bland was taken to jail on suspicion of assaulting an officer and was later found dead in the Waller County Jail.Bland had no defensive injuries on her hands that would indicate a struggle, according to an autopsy. Injuries on her wrists were consistent with a struggle while she was handcuffed, and the medical examiner said marks on Bland's neck were consistent with suicide.Since then, her family and hundreds of thousands around the world have called for change and asking for those in power to have a voice for people who do not have one."We are fighting to be seen as human," Needham said.Bland's family and other supporters are hoping HBO's new documentary "Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland" will inspire change and carry on Bland's message.Bland appears in the documentary and even partly narrates through her own blogs.Bland was frequently active online, talking about civil rights and equality of all races.In September of 2016, Bland's family settled a wrongful death lawsuit for $1.9 million.The settlement with the Texas Department of Public Safety was capped by state statutes. The agency will pay $100,000.Encinia was indicted by a grand jury on a misdemeanor perjury charge for allegedly lying about the circumstances of his arrest of Bland. He pleaded not guilty in March of 2016.