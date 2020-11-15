Community works to save veteran-owned candy shop in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- More than $30,000 has been raised so far in an attempt to to save a beloved candy store.
Don Baker, a 90-year-old cancer survivor and veteran, has been in the business for more than 30 years, but due to the pandemic and his declining health, his business, The Candy House, has suffered.
A GoFundMe page was set up by Summer Flower to collect donations to keep the candy shop alive.
"I first met them as a little kid getting treats in the Panther Creek shopping center after school," Flowers wrote in the GoFundMe post. "It was a treasure growing up and getting to feel like they were family. Then, I opened my own store after I grew up right next to The Candy House and kept the after school tradition for my children."
The store is located at 27160 Glen Loch Dr.
