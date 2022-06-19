construction

$150K project to give Brazos Street Bridge landscaping facelift

By Shawn Arrajj
HOUSTON, Texas -- The bridge where Brazos Street meets Spur 527 in Midtown is slated for a makeover after Houston City Council approved an interlocal agreement and allocated $25,000 toward the effort at a June 15 meeting.

The $25,000 in capital project funding will come from the office of District C Council Member Abbie Kamin and will support additional funding contributions from the Midtown Redevelopment Authority and the Courtlandt Place Civic Association. The total project cost is estimated at $150,000.

The MRA is leading the landscaping project, which officials said is intended to beautify the bridge facing Bagby Street between Elgin and Holman streets. The landscaping section at the Bagby and Elgin intersection will be extended into adjacent green space to improve the aesthetics in the area.

The project also includes the demolition of concrete paving and pressure washing the walls of the bridge, according to the ordinance submitted to the council.

Once completed, the project will provide additional tree canopy and planting space, which MRA officials said will reduce the effect of an existing "urban heat island," where uncovered surfaces absorb and retain heat. The project will also help retain stormwater and dampen traffic noise from Spur 527.

At the June 15 meeting, Kamin gave credit to residents with the Courtlandt Place Civic Association, who she said played a vital role in bringing the project to life, a process that she said has been ongoing for almost three years.

"Everyone's really excited about this," Kamin said.

The design effort will begin later this year, MRA officials said. Once completed, a construction schedule will be determined.

