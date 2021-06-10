Galveston store offering $5,000 reward after grandmother was attacked at Kroger

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A store in Galveston is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information regarding a brutal attack on a grandmother and her grandchildren at a local Kroger store.The 72-year-old woman went to the store on Monday with her grandchildren when she said she was ambushed by two armed men as they were leaving. She said her 15-year-old granddaughter made it inside the car, while she and her 21-year-old grandson were held at gunpoint.One of the suspects reportedly told the woman's grandson he was going to "blow his brains out."Now, The Bin Store, a discount store located in the Galvez Shopping Center, said it added $2,500 to its original reward to help locate the suspects responsible."I challenge any [and] all Galveston County residents and business owners to [private message] me and pledge any amount that they can in hopes that this case will be solved quickly and all perpetrators arrested and dealt with accordingly," readFrom the attack, the grandmother suffered 12 stitches.Police issued a brief description of the suspects. They said both had facial tattoos and one was seen wearing all black clothing.Investigators said they drove off in what they believe was a white sedan, possibly a Honda. Anyone with information is urged to contact Galveston Crime Stoppers or the Galveston Police Department.