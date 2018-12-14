Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Weather
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Turn to Ted
Let's Eat
Out and About
Cool Spaces
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
The 60: Stories you need to know
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4897401" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
James Harden made NBA history, but some fans are also talking about his pregame wardrobe.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Friday, December 14, 2018 07:27AM
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Top Stories
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Authorities searching for inmate who was released by mistake
Boykins pitches trash fee to pay for firefighters' raises
Loose spool involved in crash near Beltway North
Foster family chosen for Gallery Furniture's Christmas giveaway
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
Human heart left onboard Southwest Dallas-bound flight
TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 5 loose spools on freeways
Show More
Strong winds to blame for rapid spread of fire at auto shop
Shoppers on edge after robberies near busy H-E-B store
Suspected DWI driver splits car in half after crashing into pole
Weekend closures planned for SH-288, US-290 and I-45
Tiny Chihuahua hailed hero after scaring off would-be burglar
More News