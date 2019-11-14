'The 13th Man' revisits the deadly Texas A&M bonfire

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A new film opening this weekend will hit home for a lot of you.

Next week marks 20 years since the horrific Texas A&M bonfire collapse that killed a dozen students. "The 13th Man" is a film that explores that tragic night in 1999.

The film opens Friday at several theaters in the Houston area, including Studio Movie Grill in Pearland. It explores the incident, but also highlights one survivor's story.

John Comstock spent seven hours trapped under wood. He lost a leg, and suffered other injuries, but was the last survivor pulled from the wreckage.

The film's director, Charlie Minn, said hearing Comstock's story, and others from that day will leave an impact.

"We interviewed first responders, parents, family members, survivors, witnesses," Minn said. "This is the real deal. This film is balanced. It's going to take you to the scene. I think it's going to make you look at your life differently."

The film is only scheduled to play for a week.

For more information, including theaters the movie is playing, click here.
