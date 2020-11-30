goya

Katherine Whips Up a Unique After-Thanksgiving Day Treat!



Don't let those sweet potatoes go to waste after Thanksgiving Day! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a quick and easy recipe that is sure to impress your friends and family. Katherine Whaley is whipping up some tasty Sweet Potato Muffins packed with flavor and good ingredients like GOYA coconut milk and olive oil! This one is sure to become an after Thanksgiving Day favorite!

This Week's Recipe: Sweet Potato Muffins



Ingredients
2 sweet potatoes (Mashed)
1 cup (packed) dark brown sugar- divided
1/4 cup GOYA olive oil
1 can GOYA coconut milk
2 large eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup old-fashioned oats (not instant)
1 tbsp. GOYA cinnamon- divided
2 tsp. baking powder
Pinch of salt
Optional: 3 Tbsp. chopped pecans
Cooking spray

Instructions
1- Add eggs, vanilla, sweet potatoes, dark brown sugar, coconut milk and olive oil to a large bowl and mix together.
2- Add flour, cinnamon, baking powder, oats and salt. Mix together.
3- Prep Muffin tin with baking cups and spray cups with cooking spray.
4- Scoop mixture into each cup. Do not overfill cups.

5-Bake for 20-25 minutes at 375 degrees.
6-Let cool for a few minutes then drizzle on icing of your choice and top with pecans.
Get A Printable Recipe

Tried this recipe?
Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!
Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.




Like this Recipe? You may also like these meals made easy!
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodiehalloweenfoodgoyasponsoredhealth food
GOYA
SPONSORED: Chelsey puts a spin on a Thanksgiving staple!
SPONSORED: Elita's go-to Thanksgiving recipe
SPONSORED: GOYA Cookbook: Watch all our previous recipe videos!
SPONSORED: David Nuno's go-to BBQ chicken recipe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates