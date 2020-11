Katherine Whips Up a Unique After-Thanksgiving Day Treat!

This Week's Recipe: Sweet Potato Muffins

Don't let those sweet potatoes go to waste after Thanksgiving Day! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a quick and easy recipe that is sure to impress your friends and family. Katherine Whaley is whipping up some tasty Sweet Potato Muffins packed with flavor and good ingredients like GOYA coconut milk and olive oil! This one is sure to become an after Thanksgiving Day favorite!2 sweet potatoes (Mashed)1 cup (packed) dark brown sugar- divided1/4 cup GOYA olive oil 1 can GOYA coconut milk 2 large eggs1 tsp. vanilla1 cup all-purpose flour1 cup old-fashioned oats (not instant)1 tbsp. GOYA cinnamon - divided2 tsp. baking powderPinch of saltOptional: 3 Tbsp. chopped pecansCooking spray1- Add eggs, vanilla, sweet potatoes, dark brown sugar, coconut milk and olive oil to a large bowl and mix together.2- Add flour, cinnamon, baking powder, oats and salt. Mix together.3- Prep Muffin tin with baking cups and spray cups with cooking spray.4- Scoop mixture into each cup. Do not overfill cups.5-Bake for 20-25 minutes at 375 degrees.6-Let cool for a few minutes then drizzle on icing of your choice and top with pecans.Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.