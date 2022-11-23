If you're traveling this Thanksgiving, here are some tips for the airport or for the road

If you're flying or driving Wednesday, be patient because you are not the only one traveling this Thanksgiving. Here are some tips whether you're on the highway or at the airport.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're traveling to spend Thanksgiving at a family member's house, it's almost time to hit the road. But remember, if you are flying or driving Wednesday, be patient because you are not alone on the highway or in the airport.

If you are heading to the airport, be sure to get there early because you will face a couple of issues that could slow you down.

ABC13's Jeff Ehling was at George Bush Intercontinental Airport early Wednesday morning to check on the lines in Terminal A.

You can expect to find packed parking garages at both Bush and Hobby airports on Wednesday. So, to get around that, consider having someone drop you off or use a ridesharing company.

And then even once inside the airport, there will be plenty of travelers ahead of you. Local officials said they expect about 2.5 million flyers to pass through Bush and Hobby.

That means you could face long lines at security, so it's better to get to the airport a couple hours early.

Also, a reminder that large liquids must be placed in your checked bag, but food can be in your carry-on.

"Tamales, our number one question. Yes, you can travel with them in your carry-on, however, if you have salsa, it must be limited to 3.4 ounces or go in your checked luggage," Patricia Mancha, a TSA spokesperson, said.

TSA says the number one violation is water bottles. You can't pass through the check point with a water bottle, so get your water on the other side.

Also, don't forget your ID because that's something that happens fairly often with travelers.

If you are traveling by car, Triple A said nearly 55 million people will be on the road across the country. They suggest leaving early and being patient with other drivers.

