Pets & Animals

Safe snacks you can feed your pets from the Thanksgiving dinner table

By Eric Resendiz
EMBED <>More Videos

Safe snacks you can feed pets from Thanksgiving dinner

LOS ANGELES -- If you have a furry friend at home, vets want you to be extra aware of what you're feeding them from the dinner table this holiday season.

According to Dr. Sehaj Grewal, a veterinarian at The Melrose Vet in Los Angeles, it's OK to have your pets around the dinner table, but it's better to keep them in an enclosed area to prevent a potential trip to the vet.

"It is common, unfortunately. But most of the cases I have seen usually resolve with supportive care," Dr. Grewal said. "But really bad cases have to be hospitalized and be on an IV drip to keep them hydrated."

Dr. Grewal said these are five safe holiday ingredients that are OK to feed a cat or dog.

raw green beans
cooked and plain butternut squash
pumpkin puree (sugar free)
seedless sliced apples
skinless turkey (no bone)

Here are the five ingredients to avoid feeding a pet:
mashed potatoes
stuffing
bread dough
pecans
corn on the cob

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angelescommunity journalistpetsanimalin the community
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike
Fire leaves 4 Houston families without homes on Thanksgiving
H-E-B leader gifts $5M to historic Houston-area university
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old out out of Dickinson
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Show More
Downtown Houston Thanksgiving Day parade canceled due to weather
Man accused of dragging HPD officer after shoplifting arrested
Dry but cool for Black Friday
Super Feast food donation event still desperately needs volunteers
ABC13 job fair offers parents way to get childcare covered for 1 year
More TOP STORIES News