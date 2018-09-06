Text message threatened students at Santa Fe High School

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --Santa Fe High School officials are taking disciplinary actions after learning of a threatening text message targeting "a limited number of students."
The Santa Fe Independent School District said the high school's administrators learned of the message on Wednesday.
The district says the student or students involved are being disciplined based on the student code of conduct, but that the Galveston District Attorney's Office declined to accept charges.
No other information will be released, the district said.
On Thursday night, SFISD released this statement to Eyewitness News:
Yesterday afternoon, Administrators at Santa Fe High School were made aware of a text message including threatening comments involving a limited number of students at our high school campus. This was an isolated incident; however, due to the events our school community has experienced this past year, the District remains committed to continuous communication regarding any incidents that involve student safety. Appropriate disciplinary action was taken based on the student code of conduct. No further action was warranted as charges were declined by the Galveston County District Attorney's Office. We will not share any more information with media than what we have shared with our parents. Due to student privacy laws, this is all the information the District is able to share.