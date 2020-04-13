coronavirus texas

Texas Workforce Commission expands hours to help those filing for unemployment

Starting Monday, the Texas Workforce Commission is operating seven days a week and adding more staff to help people who are without a job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With a staggering number of people filing for unemployment, the commission says its goal is to add 175 emergency hires to help.

As of Friday, however, 13 Investigates learned only 93 emergency hires had been added, and 19 more are expected to start this week.

The commission says they've moved 450 staff members from other departments to help out, but they'll need some training.

If you need to apply for unemployment, the commission says the best time to do it is from midnight to 5 a.m.

The call center is now open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can call at 800-939-6631.

