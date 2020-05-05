Society

Texas woman decorates Christmas tree with free masks for neighbors

KYLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in Texas is helping protect her community with a decorative tree in her yard.

But these aren't your typical decorations.

Jacqueline Smith, in central Texas decorates her tree with hand-sewn masks for her neighbors to take.

To show their appreciation, some people have been leaving donations for her to buy more supplies.

