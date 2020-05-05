KYLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in Texas is helping protect her community with a decorative tree in her yard.
But these aren't your typical decorations.
Jacqueline Smith, in central Texas decorates her tree with hand-sewn masks for her neighbors to take.
To show their appreciation, some people have been leaving donations for her to buy more supplies.
SEE ALSO:
Texas father teaches kids importance of serving others during COVID-19 outbreak
Friendswood community comes together to help man in need during pandemic
Texas woman decorates Christmas tree with free masks for neighbors
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More