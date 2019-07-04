Brookshire woman admits to sending homemade bombs to Obama and Abbott: U.S. Attorney

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Brookshire woman has pleaded guilty to sending homemade bombs to state and federal officials.Julia Ann Poff admitted to sending packages around October 2016 which contained a homemade bomb addressed to former President Barack Obama.The U.S. Attorney's Office said Poff also admitted to mailing two similar packages to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and a former Social Security administration commissioner."Each of those packages contained a victim-activated, booby-trapped, improvised explosive device (IED) containing explosives materials," the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement.Poff's sentencing is set for Nov. 18, 2019. At this time, Poff faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.