'Just about every Texan was affected by this,' Experts share tips on how you can file insurance, FEMA claims after winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas -- As Houstonians enjoy warmer temperatures and a respite from the bitter winter storm, the cold reality of home damage claims has set in. Indeed, the Insurance Council of Texas reports that the 2021 winter storm will be the largest claim event in Lone Star State history.

"Just about every Texan was affected by this," Camille Garcia of the Insurance Council of Texas tells CultureMap. "It ranges from residential to commercial, from fender benders to complete home loss." The council is still calculating this unprecedented number, but Texans should expect it to be staggering.

So what to do? Garcia lists some important steps during the claim process.

