Houston's largest winery debuts with sprawling bar, patio, and restaurant

RICHMOND, Texas -- The Houston-area's largest winery has opened for business. Texas winemaker Messina Hof's new facility in Richmond's Harvest Green community is now serving oenophiles and diners.
Originally announced in 2019, Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery & Kitchen joins Messina Hof's facilities in Bryan, Grapevine, and Fredericksburg. The new facility represents the latest evolution of Messina Hof's expansion. It features an expansive tasting room with an 83-foot wine bar, a full-service restaurant, covered patio, and two private tasting rooms.
In addition, Messina Hof will produce wine from onsite vineyards. The company has moved all of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipping operations to Harvest Green.
