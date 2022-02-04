icy roads

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes of Southwest Freeway at US-90

EMBED <>More Videos

6-car crash shuts down northbound lanes of Southwest Freeway at US-90

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A six-vehicle crash has shut down the northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at US-90 in Sugar Land.

According to Sugar Land police, crews are working to close the part of the freeway that has ice.

The crash happened Thursday evening, as an arctic front moves through our area. Across Houston and surrounding areas, there have been multiple reports of ice on the road.

The icy patches also led to a 10-vehicle crash on the Westpark Tollway at FM 1464 in Fort Bend County. Only minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

SEE ALSO:

Icy roads cause 10-vehicle crash westbound on Westpark Toll Road in Fort Bend County

Ice reported on Houston-area roads
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustoniceicy roadsroad safetytraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICY ROADS
Ice reported on Houston-area roads
Icy roads cause 10-vehicle crash WB on Westpark Toll Road
Texas National Guard now scattered across state to help
Houston's skyline dimmer, but not yet 'lights out'
TOP STORIES
Icy bridges possible as temps drop into the 20s overnight
Icy roads cause 10-vehicle crash WB on Westpark Toll Road
11-year-old dies following shooting in NE Harris Co., sheriff says
Ice reported on Houston-area roads
Former ERCOT vice chair explains what went wrong in 2021 freeze
ERCOT predicts peak demand Friday morning
Here's how to watch ABC13's news and weather updates 24/7
Show More
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Former officer accused of asking for sexual favors during traffic stop
Houstonians rush for cold weather comfort food as temps drop
Search underway for 3 shooting suspects in Crosby, authorities say
Houston Asian businesses look to Lunar New Year for pandemic rebound
More TOP STORIES News