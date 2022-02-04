Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes of Southwest Freeway at US-90

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A six-vehicle crash has shut down the northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at US-90 in Sugar Land.According to Sugar Land police, crews are working to close the part of the freeway that has ice.The crash happened Thursday evening, as an arctic front moves through our area. Across Houston and surrounding areas, there have been multiple reports of ice on the road.The icy patches also led to a 10-vehicle crash on the Westpark Tollway at FM 1464 in Fort Bend County. Only minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash.