ABC13 town hall to take deeper dive on Texas' growing water crisis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At one point following February's historic winter storms, the Associated Press reports an estimated 13 million Texans were under boil water orders. That's nearly half the state's 29 million residents.

Ten days after the blackouts started, more than 1 million people in the state were still boiling water to drink, cook and brush their teeth.

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is gathering elected leaders and experts on the Texas water supply for a town hall Thursday, March 4 (7- 8 p.m. CDT), reflecting on concerns about our water quality, safety and the fallout from the winter storm disaster.

Eyewitness News anchor Melanie Lawson is getting answers to your questions about the water supply and what leaders are doing to prevent a similar disaster in the future.

Panelists for Thursday's town hall include:
  • Dr. Wendy Jepson, Texas Water Resources Institute associate director and Texas A&M University professor
  • Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry, environmental health expert
  • Jordan Macha, Bayou City Waterkeeper executive director


In the last three years, southeast Texas residents have faced a multitude of water-related emergencies. In 2017, officials said 2 million pounds of contaminants, including chemical toxins and fecal bacteria, flowed into the water supply during Hurricane Harvey following spills and disruptions at 800 wastewater treatment plants.

Then, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration in Brazoria County last year after brain-eating amoeba was found in the water. A 6-year-old Lake Jackson boy died after fighting an infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis, caused by Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic organism.

All the while, Texas leads the nation in Safe Drinking Water Act violations, with 442 violations designated as "serious," nearly four times as many as New York and California combined.

